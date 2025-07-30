Phivolcs issues tsunami alert after magnitude 8.7 quake in Russia

Coastal areas along the eastern seaboard of the Philippines facing the Pacific Ocean are expected to experience tsunami waves of less than one meter, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Thursday, following a powerful magnitude 8.7 earthquake off the coast of Russia.

According to state seismologists, the initial tsunami waves may arrive between 1:20 p.m. and 2:40 p.m. on July 30. Phivolcs cautioned that these may not be the largest waves and that tsunami activity could continue for several hours.

Phivolcs strongly advised the public to remain alert for unusual wave behavior and to avoid beaches and coastal areas in the following provinces until the advisory is lifted:

• Batanes Group of Islands

• Cagayan

• Isabela

• Aurora

• Quezon

• Camarines Norte

• Camarines Sur

• Albay

• Sorsogon

• Catanduanes

• Northern Samar

• Eastern Samar

• Leyte

• Southern Leyte

• Dinagat Islands

• Surigao del Norte

• Surigao del Sur

• Davao del Norte

• Davao Oriental

• Davao Occidental

• Davao del Sur

• Davao de Oro

Residents living near the shoreline are advised to move further inland. Boat owners in harbors, estuaries, or shallow coastal waters should also move their vessels away from the coast.

Meanwhile, vessels already out at sea are advised to stay in deep waters until further notice.