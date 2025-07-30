Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH Debt Exceeds ₱17 Trillion in June Due to Strong Securities Demand

Staff Report1 hour ago

The Philippine government’s total debt soared past ₱17 trillion in June 2025, according to data released Wednesday by the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr).

As of the end of June, the country’s outstanding debt reached ₱17.267 trillion—2.1% higher than May’s ₱16.918 trillion and up 11% from ₱15.483 trillion recorded in June 2024.

The BTr explained that the increase stemmed from robust investor interest in government-issued securities. In June alone, the government raised ₱11.950 trillion through domestic borrowings, composed of ₱886.478 billion in treasury bills and ₱11.063 trillion in treasury bonds.

“This approach aligns with our strategy to strengthen the local capital market, limit foreign exchange exposure, and reinforce investor confidence in Philippine securities,” the agency stated.

The country’s external debt reached ₱5.316 trillion—an increase of 3.5% from May’s ₱5.138 trillion. This figure includes ₱2.602 trillion in loans and ₱2.714 trillion in external debt securities.

The BTr emphasized that the national government’s debt strategy remains focused on fiscal sustainability, supporting inclusive economic growth, and ensuring that borrowed funds contribute to building a resilient Philippine economy.

