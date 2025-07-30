3 OFW cancer survivors in Qatar receive aid through DMW AKSYON Fund

Three Filipina workers in Doha, Qatar, who survived cancer have received immediate financial assistance from the Department of Migrant Workers’ (DMW) through its AKSYON Fund.

The support aims to ease the burden of their ongoing medical treatments and daily living costs, according to the agency.

Leonora Guron Cunado, Janine Taniza Cabebe, and Rubina Labonete Dingson were among the beneficiaries of the government aid. All three are working abroad and are currently in recovery from cancer.

They were part of the 28 Filipino beneficiaries in Qatar who received a portion of the ₱1.6 million fund released by the DMW, which also covered individuals facing legal issues and those temporarily housed at the Bahay Kalinga shelter.

The aid was personally handed over by Undersecretary Jainal T. Rasul Jr., Assistant Secretary Venecio Legaspi, and Labor Attaché Eduard Ferrer.

The AKSYON Fund, or Agarang Kalinga at Saklolo para sa mga OFW na Nangangailangan, offers various forms of government support, such as financial and medical aid, legal assistance, emergency relief, and repatriation services.