Dubai Police recovers jewelry bag worth AED 1.1M mistakenly taken to Bangladesh

Dubai Police has successfully recovered a jewelry bag containing diamond pieces valued at approximately AED 1.1 million after it was mistakenly taken to Bangladesh in an airport baggage mix-up.

The bag belonged to a Dubai-based jeweler who had traveled to a neighboring Gulf country to attend a jewelry exhibition. He was carrying four bags filled with precious items, but upon arrival, discovered that one of them was not his.

He immediately returned to the UAE and filed a report with the General Department of Airport Security. Investigators later found that a Bangladeshi passenger had unintentionally taken the jeweler’s bag during airport security screening, mistaking it for his own due to their identical appearance. By then, the passenger had already returned to Bangladesh.

Dubai Police then coordinated with the UAE Embassy in Dhaka to track down the bag and initiate the necessary legal procedures. Through the joint efforts of authorities in both countries, the bag was located and returned safely to its rightful owner.

Dubai Police extended its appreciation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and His Excellency Abdulla Ali Abdulla Al Hamoudi, UAE Ambassador to Bangladesh, and his team for facilitating the recovery and ensuring a smooth handover process.

“I truly don’t know how to find the words to express my appreciation. Your remarkable attention to detail and sincere commitment to making people happy are beyond commendable,” the jeweler said, lauding the authorities for their swift response.