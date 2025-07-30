Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Crown Prince promoted to rank of General in UAE Armed Forces

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin41 mins ago

Dubai Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has been promoted to the military rank of General in the UAE Armed Forces.

The promotion was made through Federal Decree No. 93 of 2025, issued by UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, according to WAM.

This comes a year after his appointment as Minister of Defence and Deputy Prime Minister in July 2024.

Sheikh Hamdan is a graduate of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom, a well-known military school that trains officers for leadership in the armed services.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin41 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 20 3

Lea Salonga thrilled to be part of Netflix animated hit ‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’

51 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 19 4

‘Kapamilya Deal or No Deal’ returns with Luis Manzano as host

22 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 18 4

VP Sara Duterte says Philippines ‘deserves better’ after SC voids impeachment

41 mins ago
525435278 741437375282287 175052338103509226 n

DILG Orders Evacuation Over Tsunami Threat After Russia’s 8.7‑Magnitude Quake

49 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button