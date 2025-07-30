Dubai Crown Prince promoted to rank of General in UAE Armed Forces

Dubai Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has been promoted to the military rank of General in the UAE Armed Forces.

The promotion was made through Federal Decree No. 93 of 2025, issued by UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, according to WAM.

This comes a year after his appointment as Minister of Defence and Deputy Prime Minister in July 2024.

Sheikh Hamdan is a graduate of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom, a well-known military school that trains officers for leadership in the armed services.