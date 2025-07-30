DPWH lacks monitoring system for flood control projects inserted by lawmakers

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) admitted it has no monitoring system in place for certain flood control projects, particularly those inserted into the national budget by lawmakers without undergoing technical vetting.

DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan said some projects only appear in the agency’s records after they are included in the final version of the General Appropriations Act (GAA).

“That will be the first time we will be seeing ang mga projects na ito kapag nailagay na po sa General Appropriations Act,” Bonoan said in a Super Radyo dzBB interview.

Despite this, the DPWH is still tasked to implement the projects, which often face delays due to the absence of feasibility studies, engineering assessments, and validation.

From 2023 to 2025, the DPWH received a total of P980.25 billion for flood control projects, averaging P326.75 billion annually, according to data from GMA Integrated News Research.

Bonoan said the department will comply with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to submit a comprehensive audit of completed and ongoing flood control projects. The agency will also report on the status of projects still under construction or those that remain inactive.

The DPWH clarified that only projects included in the National Expenditure Program (NEP) are subject to its regular validation process. Many flood control projects inserted during bicameral deliberations bypass this procedure.

He also noted that the agency’s budget for project preparation and engineering work has been significantly reduced, making implementation more difficult.

In December, Marcos vetoed P16.72 billion worth of DPWH flood control items in the 2025 budget, stating that only projects under the NEP would be supported. This followed repeated findings by government watchdogs and state auditors about delays in foreign-assisted flood mitigation efforts in areas such as Metro Manila, Cavite, and Cagayan de Oro.

While the DPWH uses a monitoring application for officially vetted projects, Bonoan said this does not cover projects inserted into the budget without the department’s involvement.