Torre Dismisses Rematch Talk with Mayor Baste Duterte

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Nicolas Torre brushed off any suggestions of a renewed clash or “rematch” with Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, with whom he was previously entangled in a minor public dispute.

“There was no match to begin with — so how could there be a rematch?” Torre said, brushing aside questions about lingering tension between the two public officials. He insisted that the issue was never significant enough to merit further attention.

When asked if he had any message for the younger Duterte, Torre responded bluntly, indicating there was nothing more to be said. “There’s no point,” he said, implying the mayor is disconnected from his reality. “He lives in his own world.”

The PNP chief made it clear he has no intention of engaging in further controversy, effectively closing the door on speculation about a revived political or personal clash with the Davao mayor.