PH Thanks UAE for Pardoning 68 Filipino Detainees During Eid

The Philippine government expressed its gratitude to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for granting a humanitarian pardon to 68 Filipino nationals detained there, as part of the Eid al-Adha celebrations last month.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the UAE’s clemency reflects the strong bilateral ties between the two countries.

“This generous act symbolizes the enduring relationship between the Philippines and the UAE and offers renewed hope to the families of those pardoned,” the DFA stated.

The announcement followed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address (SONA), where he highlighted the support of Middle Eastern nations in granting clemency to Filipinos abroad.

He noted that over the past three years, more than 600 Filipinos convicted in foreign countries — especially in the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and others — were granted pardon, largely due to sustained diplomatic efforts.

Marcos also conveyed his personal thanks to leaders of the Sultanate of Oman, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait, acknowledging their compassionate interventions on behalf of overseas Filipino workers.

The DFA added that preparations are underway for the repatriation of the 68 Filipinos back to the Philippines.