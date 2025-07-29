Marcos vows justice for missing sabungeros

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on vowed that justice will be served in the case of the missing cockfighting enthusiasts, or sabungeros, and that those responsible, regardless of power or position, will face the full force of the law.

During his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA), the President said his entire administration is working together to resolve the case and dismantle the syndicates operating behind the scenes of illegal online cockfighting.

“Nagtutulungan ang buong pamahalaan para lutasin ang mga kaso ng mga nawawala dahil sa walang pakundangang kagagawan ng mga sindikato sa likod ng madilim na mundo ng mga sabungan,” Marcos said.

He assured the public that authorities will go after both the masterminds and accomplices, whether they are civilians or government officials.

“Kahit malakas, mabigat o mayaman, hindi sila mangingibabaw sa batas,” he added.

Around 30 people were reported missing between 2021 and 2022 in connection with alleged game-fixing in online cockfighting, or e-sabong. Some reports suggest the actual number may be higher.

The case returned to the spotlight after a certain Julie Patidongan, claim that the missing individuals had already been killed and their bodies dumped in Taal Lake.

Authorities have since recovered human remains from the lake, though it has yet to be confirmed whether they belong to the missing sabungeros.

Patidongan also accused businessman Charlie “Atong” Ang and actress Gretchen Barretto of involvement in the case, but both have denied the allegations.

The National Police Commission is also investigating the alleged participation of several police officers in the disappearances.