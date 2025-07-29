Marcos vows crackdown on corruption in infrastructure projects

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. pledged to hold accountable officials and contractors involved in failed or incomplete flood control projects, as he acknowledged growing public dissatisfaction with his administration.

In his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA), Marcos said investigations are underway to audit flood control projects that malfunctioned or were found to be nonexistent during recent monsoon rains that left parts of Metro Manila and nearby provinces submerged.

“Let’s not pretend anymore. The public knows that there’s racket in projects: kickbacks, initiatives, errata, SOP,” the President said.

He added criminal charges will be filed by next month against public officials and private contractors found liable.

“So to those who conspire to take the people’s funds and steal the future of our citizens: Have some shame for your fellow Filipinos!” Marcos said.

The flooding prompted backlash from affected residents, who blamed the destruction on idle or substandard flood control projects worth billions of pesos.

Marcos also issued a warning to rice traders and those behind lopsided water service contracts, saying they too would face legal consequences.

