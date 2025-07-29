Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos reaffirms PH foreign policy: ‘Friend to all, enemy to none’

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. reiterated his administration’s independent foreign policy, declaring that the Philippines is “a friend to all, an enemy to none.”

Speaking before lawmakers during his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the Batasang Pambansa, Marcos said this principle will guide the country’s diplomacy as it prepares to host the ASEAN Summit and Related Summits next year.

The President made the statement as the Philippines continues to face maritime threats, particularly in the West Philippine Sea. He vowed to intensify efforts to defend the country’s territorial rights while exercising restraint.

“Sa harap ng mga bagong banta sa ating kapayapaan at soberanya, mas maigting ngayon ang ating paghahanda, pagmamatyag, at pagtatanggol sa ating sarili. Gayunpaman, tayo pa rin ay nagtitimpi at nananatiling mapagpasensya, lalo na sa pagtanod sa ating buong kapuluan at sa pangangalaga sa ating interes,” Marcos said.

Tensions remain high in the South China Sea, parts of which fall within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone and are referred to by the government as the West Philippine Sea. China continues to assert sweeping claims over the waters, despite a 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague that rejected its claims and upheld the Philippines’ rights.

China has refused to recognize the ruling.

Marcos has consistently said the Philippines will not give up “a single inch” of its territory to any foreign aggressor.

