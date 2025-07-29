Huthis Release Video of Crew from Sunken Cargo Ship Eternity C

Yemen’s Iran-backed Huthi rebels on Monday released video footage of crew members from the cargo ship Eternity C, which they sank earlier this month in the Red Sea. The group claimed the mariners were “rescued” as part of a statement accompanying the footage.

The Eternity C was one of two vessels targeted by the Huthis this month — along with the Magic Seas — in renewed attacks against maritime vessels they allege are linked to Israel. The strikes marked a return to their Red Sea campaign, which had paused in recent months amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

According to the European Union’s Operation Aspides naval force, 15 out of 25 crew members from the Eternity C remain unaccounted for, with four of them presumed dead.

In the video, the Huthis presented 10 crew members they claimed to have rescued. They added that 11 were recovered at sea, including two injured who received medical attention, while one deceased crew member was retrieved from the vessel and brought to a hospital morgue.