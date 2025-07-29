Houthi Rebels Holding 9 Filipino Crew from MV Eternity C — DMW Confirms

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed on Tuesday, July 21, that nine Filipino seafarers remain in the custody of Yemen’s Houthi rebels following the Red Sea attack on the bulk carrier MV Eternity C earlier this month.

The confirmation came after the Houthi group released a video on Monday showing what they claimed were rescued crew members from the ill-fated vessel. DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said they already had knowledge of the situation prior to the video’s release, but were awaiting identity confirmation from the families involved.

“This confirms what we have already known, pending family verification,” Cacdac said in a press briefing. He emphasized that the Philippine government, in coordination with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), is currently seeking help from allied nations to secure the release of the detained Filipinos.

Out of the 22 crew aboard the Eternity C, 21 were Filipinos. According to the DMW, eight have already been repatriated, three were confirmed dead, and one remains missing. “The remaining nine seafarers are confirmed to be in Houthi custody,” Cacdac stated, adding that the government is providing ongoing support to the affected families, including regular updates and psychosocial assistance.