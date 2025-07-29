EGov PH App to Roll Out New Services for NBI, Transit Cards, and BIR eTIN

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. announced that the eGov PH Super App will soon include new features designed to make government services more accessible and convenient

Among the upcoming additions are services for applying for and renewing NBI clearances, integration with Beep Cards for MRT and LRT commuters, and direct access to the Bureau of Internal Revenue’s electronic Taxpayer Identification Number (eTIN) system

Launched in 2023, the eGov PH app already provides users with the ability to renew driver’s licenses, access PhilHealth, Pag‑IBIG, and GSIS services, manage OFW-related documents, retrieve digital national IDs, and receive official government announcements—all from a single mobile platform

To date, the app has registered over 14 million unique users and facilitated more than 200 million digital transactions, garnering international recognition including a United Nations E‑Government Award and honors like the GovMedia Digital Transformation of the Year and E‑Governance Project of the Year in Singapore

President Marcos reaffirmed the app’s role in eliminating inefficient bureaucratic processes plagued by long lines and fixers, offering well‑deserved credit to DICT Undersecretary David Almirol—who personally helped develop the app’s code—and the Department of Information and Communications Technology