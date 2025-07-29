Access Pag-IBIG membership services, loan consultations at OFW Serbisyo Caravan in Dubai

Filipinos in the UAE can now easily access essential Pag-IBIG Fund programs tailored for their needs as the one-stop Bagong Bayani: OFW Serbisyo Caravan comes to Dubai.

This initiative aims to bring government services closer to Filipinos working overseas, making it easier to manage their Pag-IBIG Fund transactions without having to travel far.

On August 3 at the Dubai World Trade Center, Pag-IBIG Fund will offer a range of membership services, including registration for new members, updating records, and assisting with account-related concerns.

Members can also enroll in the Modified Pag-IBIG I Savings Program (MP2), which offers higher dividends compared to regular savings. The issuance of the Pag-IBIG loyalty card, which provides discounts and convenient cash card features, will also be available.

For those interested in home financing, the caravan will provide housing loan consultations, answer inquiries, and assist applicants with the necessary requirements. Multi-purpose loan applications will also be accepted during the event.

Loan programs such as the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) housing loan, Health & Education Loan Programs (HELPs), Home Equity Appreciation Loan (HEAL), as well as acquired assets available for bidding, and Home Saver Programs will be on hand to help members meet their diverse financial goals.

To further support convenience, members can take advantage of the Virtual Pag-IBIG app for easy online access to services. Payments and savings can also be made hassle-free through more than 400 overseas remittance partners, streamlining contribution payments for Filipinos abroad.

The Bagong Bayani: OFW Serbisyo Caravan is a government-led effort designed to bring vital services to Filipinos overseas by combining multiple agency offerings into a single event.