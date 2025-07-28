Sofronio Vasquez honored to sing national anthem at Marcos’ 4th SONA

Filipino-American singer Sofronio Vasquez said he feels deeply honored to perform the Philippine national anthem at President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Vasquez, the first Filipino winner of The Voice USA, described the invitation as a significant personal and professional milestone.

“Personally and professionally, it’s a great honor. Nakadagdag siya ng aking self-esteem and recognition and worth as a performer and as a professional singer,” said Vasquez in an interview with RTVM.

Now based in the United States, Vasquez called it a rare opportunity to give back to the country through music. He said the chance to sing Lupang Hinirang before the President and millions of Filipinos watching live affirms his journey as an artist.

Vasquez will perform the anthem a cappella, acknowledging the difficulty of singing without instrumental backing. Still, he said it’s a challenge worth taking “for the Filipinos, for God, and for the country.”

He also reflected on the deeper meaning of Lupang Hinirang, saying it symbolizes unity and a call for all Filipinos to come together despite differences.

“Marami tayong pagkakaiba, we just have to make sure na magkakaisa tayo,” he added.

President Marcos Jr. is set to deliver his fourth SONA at 4 p.m. on July 28 at the Batasang Pambansa Complex in Quezon City.