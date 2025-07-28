Sen. Chiz Escudero retains Senate Presidency with majority backing

Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero retained his post as Senate President after securing the support of the majority in the opening of the 20th Congress on Monday.

Escudero garnered 19 votes, including one from his challenger, Senator Vicente “Tito” Sotto III. Only five senators, including Escudero himself, voted for Sotto.

Those who supported Sotto were Senators Juan Miguel Zubiri, Loren Legarda, Panfilo Lacson, and Risa Hontiveros.

Following the vote, Zubiri nominated Sotto to serve as Minority Leader, a role Sotto accepted.

Meanwhile, Senator Jinggoy Estrada kept his position as Senate President Pro Tempore. Senator Joel Villanueva was re-elected Majority Leader and chair of the Senate Committee on Rules.

Escudero replaced Zubiri as Senate President in May 2024. Villanueva was the first to nominate him anew, citing Escudero’s integrity and leadership. Senators Sherwin Gatchalian, Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, and Raffy Tulfo also endorsed Escudero’s leadership on the Senate floor.