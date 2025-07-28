Over 395 million passengers recorded using public transport in Dubai

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) reported that around 395.3 million passengers used various public and shared transport services in the first half of 2025.

This marked a 9% increase compared to the 361.2 million recorded during the same period last year.

The average number of daily riders rose to 2.18 million, up from 1.98 million in 2024. The figure includes passengers using the Dubai Metro(143.9), Dubai Tram (4.9 million), public buses (95.7 million), marine transport (9.7 million), taxis (103.5 million), and shared mobility options.

Metro and taxi services recorded the highest shares at 36.5% and 26% respectively, followed by public buses at 24%.

Among the busiest stations in Dubai Metro were BurJuman (8.6 million), Al Rigga (6.8 million), and Union Station (6.6 million). On the Red Line, Mall of the Emirates station saw 5.6 million riders, followed by Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall with 5.4 million and Business Bay with 5.3 million. On the Green Line, Sharaf DG Station led with 5.1 million, followed by Baniyas at 4.1 million and Stadium Station at 3.6 million.

RTA chief Mattar Al Tayer said the rise in ridership reflects public trust in Dubai’s transport system.

“We are moving forward with a clear vision to make public transport the preferred choice for daily commuting by smartly expanding transport lines and networks, strengthening connectivity between stations and key destinations, and offering flexible, inclusive mobility solutions,” he said.

Al Tayer said the system’s transformation has expanded options for residents and tourists, increasing the public transport share of trips from 6% in 2006 to 21.6% in 2024.

The RTA also confirmed that the 30-kilometer Blue Line Metro is under construction and will serve nine districts with about one million residents.

Meanwhile, 637 new buses will be introduced in 2025 and 2026, including 40 electric ones, to support the expanding network and meet environmental goals.

From January to June 2025, the Dubai Metro transported 143.9 million riders. The RTA also reported 95.7 million bus passengers, 103.5 million taxi users, 37.6 million riders of shared mobility services, and 9.7 million marine transport users.