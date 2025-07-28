Marcos: Zero-balance billing now implemented at DOH hospitals; PhilHealth expands coverage

Patients at Department of Health (DOH) hospitals will no longer have to pay for basic services and accommodation with the implementation of zero-balance billing, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said during his fourth State of the Nation Address.

“Ibig sabihin, ang serbisyo sa basic accommodation sa ating mga DOH na ospital wala nang babayaran ang pasyente dahil bayad na ang bill ninyo,” Marcos said.

The financial assistance will come from the Medical Assistance to Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Patients (MAIFIP), Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), and Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor), and DOH funding, on top of the aid they can get from PhilHealth.

Marcos added that public health services are being expanded, with every town in the country now having at least one doctor. A total of 53 BUCAS (Bagong Urgent Care and Ambulatory Service) centers have also been opened in 32 provinces to provide free outpatient check-ups, lab tests, and x-rays.

Expanded PhilHealth coverage

PhilHealth coverage has also been widened to include treatment for heart attacks, open-heart surgeries, and heart valve repairs, Marcos said.

Meanwhile, dialysis sessions three times a week are now free for the entire year, and kidney transplant coverage has increased from PHP600,000 to PHP2.1 million, including post-surgery care.

“Kung kailangan talaga na magpa-transplant, huwag po kayong matakot sa gastos dahil sagot na ng PhilHealth,” Marcos said.

Cancer patients are also eligible for assistance through the Cancer Assistance Fund.

“Para naman sa ibang klase ng kanser na hindi sakop ng PhilHealth, mayroon po din tayong nilaang isang bilyon at pitong daang milyong piso para pambili ng mga kinakailangang gamot para sa ating mga pasyente,” Marcos added.

Other expanded benefits include up to PHP47,000 coverage for severe dengue cases and up to PHP187,000 for cataract removal, up from the previous PHP16,000. PhilHealth also now covers emergency care, child nutrition programs, rehabilitation for persons with disabilities, and outpatient services.

“Kapag may kailangan kayong dalhin sa emergency, huwag po kayong mag-atubiling itakbo sa ospital. Covered na rin po ‘yan ng PhilHealth,” Marcos said.