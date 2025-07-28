Marcos offers Philippine support amid Cambodia-Thailand border conflict

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday expressed the Philippines’ readiness to assist in efforts to restore peace between Cambodia and Thailand amid their ongoing armed conflict over a border dispute.

In a statement, Marcos called on both Southeast Asian neighbors to pursue a peaceful resolution.

The Philippines views with concern the ongoing conflict between our two fellow ASEAN Member States and urges them to resolve the dispute in accordance with international law and the peaceful settlement of disputes,” the President said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) also released a separate statement, echoing the call for de-escalation and urging both countries to cease hostilities.

Clashes erupted on July 24 near the disputed Ta Muen Thom temple, involving artillery exchanges, rocket fire, and Thai F-16 airstrikes on Cambodian military positions.

The violence was reportedly triggered by a landmine explosion that injured Thai soldiers. Thailand accused Cambodia of laying new mines, an allegation denied by Phnom Penh, which in turn accused Bangkok of breaching agreed patrol boundaries.

As of July 26, at least 32 people, including military personnel and civilians, have been killed, while over 130 others were wounded.

More than 120,000 residents have fled the conflict zones, prompting school closures and the suspension of hospital services in affected areas.

Cambodian forces reportedly hold key border positions, while Thai authorities have placed eight districts under martial law to maintain order and security.