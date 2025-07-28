Majority of Filipinos support impeachment trial for VP Sara Duterte — OCTA

Majority of Filipinos believe that Vice President Sara Duterte should face an impeachment trial, according to the July 2025 Tugon ng Masa (TNM) survey conducted by OCTA Research.

The survey shows that 80% of respondents agreed that Duterte should stand trial to respond to the allegations against her. Fourteen percent disagreed, while 7% were either undecided or declined to answer.

Support for the trial was recorded across all regions: 87% in the National Capital Region, 77% in Balance Luzon, 92% in the Visayas, and 69% in Mindanao. High support was also consistent across socio-economic classes, with 80% from Classes A to D, and 78% from Class E.

Among those who supported the impeachment trial, 59% said Duterte should answer the charges, clear her name, and prove she deserves to stay in office. Twenty-one percent said they believed in the charges, while 16% said undergoing trial is necessary if she plans to run in the 2028 elections.

Of those who opposed the trial, 44% said it was a political conflict between Duterte and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., 33% said they believed in her integrity and rejected the accusations, and 19% said she should focus on public service instead.

The survey was conducted from July 12 to 17, 2025, through face-to-face interviews with 1,200 Filipino adults aged 18 and above.

The results were released a week after the Supreme Court declared the Articles of Impeachment against Duterte unconstitutional. The decision stemmed from a petition filed by Duterte and lawyer Israelito Torreon, among others.

Supreme Court spokesperson Camille Ting clarified that the ruling does not absolve Duterte of the charges, and that a new impeachment complaint may be filed starting February 6, 2026.

Three impeachment complaints were filed against Duterte in December 2024, all linked to the alleged misuse of confidential funds. A fourth complaint, endorsed by more than one-third of House lawmakers, was transmitted to the Senate.

Duterte has denied the allegations and pleaded “not guilty,” calling the impeachment complaint a mere “scrap of paper.”