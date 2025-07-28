Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DSWD to offer social, livelihood support at OFW Serbisyo Caravan in Dubai

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will provide access to its key programs and services to overseas Filipinos during the Bagong Bayani: OFW Serbisyo Caravan at the Dubai World Trade Centre on August 3.

Among the services is the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations, a protective program that offers financial aid for urgent needs like medical treatment, funeral expenses, transportation, education, food, or other support for individuals and families in difficult situations.

The DSWD will also highlight the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), which provides training and assistance for low-income or vulnerable individuals who want to earn a sustainable income. The program includes two tracks: Micro-enterprise Development, for those starting small businesses, and Employment Facilitation, for those ready to enter the workforce.

Solo parents may inquire about benefits under the Expanded Solo Parents’ Welfare Act, which now covers those with children up to 22 years old. The law provides additional support and protection for solo parents through broader coverage and services.

The agency will also assist with travel clearance applications for Filipino minors traveling abroad without parents or legal guardians and offer reintegration support for trafficking survivors through a multi-sectoral approach that meets their psychological, social, and economic needs.

WhatsApp Image 2025 07 27 at 09.59.25

