UAE Enters Peak Summer Heat Phase with the Rise of Al Mirzam Star

The UAE is currently in one of the hottest periods of the year, known as Waghrat Al Mirzam, marking the final and most intense wave of summer heat across the Arabian Peninsula. This phase will continue until August 10 and is associated with the rise of the Al Mirzam star, also called Sirius or Al Shi’ra Al Yamaniya, according to Ibrahim Al Jarwan of the Emirates Astronomy Society.

Also called “Jamrat Al Qayz” or the “coal of the summer,” this period brings extreme desert heat, followed by increasing humidity and more cloud activity over mountainous areas like the Hajar range.

Historically, Waghrat Al Mirzam served as a seasonal signal for Bedouin communities, who used the star’s rise as a cue to end migrations and prepare for harvest or grazing. An old saying goes, “If Al Mirzam rises, gather your camels and prepare to depart.”

Sirius is among the brightest stars visible to the naked eye and is part of the Canis Major constellation. It holds cultural and religious significance, even being mentioned in the Qur’an, and was worshipped by some ancient Arab tribes. With a surface temperature exceeding 24,000°C, Sirius is hotter and more luminous than the sun but lies 8.6 light-years from Earth.

Though folklore connects the star’s rise to extreme heat, scientists clarify that there is no proven link between Sirius’s appearance and temperature increases.

Waghrat Al Mirzam is one of several traditional summer phases, each lasting around 18 days. It comes after Waghrat Al Thurayya, Ayooq, and Assaya, and just before Waghrat Al Nujaymat (Suhail), which signals the beginning of cooler weather.

