Torre wins by default as Baste Duterte skips charity boxing match

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Nicholas Torre III emerged winner by default after Davao City Acting Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte failed to show up for their charity boxing match on Sunday, July 27.

The event, held at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila, saw Torre stepping into the ring alone. The match was originally Duterte’s idea, proposed during a podcast on July 20. Torre accepted and turned it into a charity event benefiting flood victims — raising over ₱300,000 from ticket sales and ₱16 million in donations.

Duterte later set a condition before agreeing to fight: Torre must convince President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to mandate hair follicle drug testing for all elected officials.

Despite public interest and preparations, Duterte was seen leaving for Singapore with his family just two days before the fight. He claimed a lack of proper coordination from Torre and said he’d be open to rescheduling.

In a follow-up podcast, Duterte accused Torre of using the event to deflect attention from more pressing issues, challenging him to a private, no-cameras brawl instead.

Torre previously led controversial arrests involving former President Rodrigo Duterte and religious leader Apollo Quiboloy — both close to the Duterte family — while serving as CIDG chief.

