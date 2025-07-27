Romualdez Vows House Will Turn Marcos’ SONA Vision Into Reality Through Legislation

House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez assured that the House of Representatives will work to turn President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s goals—laid out in his upcoming State of the Nation Address (SONA)—into tangible results through legislative action.

Romualdez praised Marcos’ leadership, citing achievements in economic recovery, infrastructure development, agriculture, education, and digital innovation. He emphasized that the SONA offers an opportunity to push further progress and address pressing concerns such as inflation, job creation, and access to healthcare and education.

Calling the SONA a “chance to build on what we’ve achieved,” Romualdez reaffirmed the House’s commitment to support the administration’s priorities. He said lawmakers are ready to pass laws that will ease the burdens faced by Filipino families and drive inclusive growth.