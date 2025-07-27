Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Romualdez Vows House Will Turn Marcos’ SONA Vision Into Reality Through Legislation

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 seconds ago

House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez assured that the House of Representatives will work to turn President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s goals—laid out in his upcoming State of the Nation Address (SONA)—into tangible results through legislative action.

Romualdez praised Marcos’ leadership, citing achievements in economic recovery, infrastructure development, agriculture, education, and digital innovation. He emphasized that the SONA offers an opportunity to push further progress and address pressing concerns such as inflation, job creation, and access to healthcare and education.

Calling the SONA a “chance to build on what we’ve achieved,” Romualdez reaffirmed the House’s commitment to support the administration’s priorities. He said lawmakers are ready to pass laws that will ease the burdens faced by Filipino families and drive inclusive growth.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Gw3IMX5bsAA23ru

Destiny’s Child Reunites Onstage as Beyoncé Surprises Fans in Las Vegas

10 mins ago
524424895 762863416265325 7438241684240439978 n

Torre wins by default as Baste Duterte skips charity boxing match

21 mins ago
524839537 1191992199639098 806519723758587283 n

Rains Expected Over Parts of Luzon on July 28 Due to Southwest Monsoon

32 mins ago
524133966 1299717608190407 1720816099950219079 n

Marian Rivera Graces Bulgari High Jewelry Event in Singapore in Stunning Green Dress

50 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button