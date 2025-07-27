Rains Expected Over Parts of Luzon on July 28 Due to Southwest Monsoon

The southwest monsoon, or habagat, will bring rains to several areas in Luzon on Monday, July 28, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

In a 5 p.m. weather update, Pagasa weather specialist Veronica Torres said that regions such as Cagayan Valley, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, and parts of CALABARZON and MIMAROPA — including Laguna, Batangas, Cavite, Rizal — are likely to experience rainfall due to habagat.

Fair weather is expected in areas like Quezon Province and the Bicol Region, although localized thunderstorms may still occur. Visayas and Mindanao will also see generally fair conditions, with chances of isolated thunderstorms.

No gale warnings have been issued for any of the country’s coastal areas.

Here are the temperature forecasts for Monday in select locations:

Metro Manila: 25°C to 30°C

Laoag, Ilocos Norte: 25°C to 30°C

Baguio City: 17°C to 21°C

Tuguegarao: 26°C to 32°C

Legazpi, Albay: 25°C to 32°C

Tagaytay: 23°C to 28°C

Puerto Princesa & Kalayaan Islands: 25°C to 31°C

Cebu & Tacloban: 27°C to 33°C

Iloilo: 25°C to 32°C

Zamboanga & Cagayan de Oro: 25°C to 34°C

Davao: 26°C to 33°C

Meanwhile, Pagasa’s Obet Badrina noted that Metro Manila is expected to have minimal rain during the morning of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA), but isolated thunderstorms could develop by late afternoon or evening.