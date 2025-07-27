Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Rains Expected Over Parts of Luzon on July 28 Due to Southwest Monsoon

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 mins ago

The southwest monsoon, or habagat, will bring rains to several areas in Luzon on Monday, July 28, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

In a 5 p.m. weather update, Pagasa weather specialist Veronica Torres said that regions such as Cagayan Valley, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, and parts of CALABARZON and MIMAROPA — including Laguna, Batangas, Cavite, Rizal — are likely to experience rainfall due to habagat.

Fair weather is expected in areas like Quezon Province and the Bicol Region, although localized thunderstorms may still occur. Visayas and Mindanao will also see generally fair conditions, with chances of isolated thunderstorms.

No gale warnings have been issued for any of the country’s coastal areas.

Here are the temperature forecasts for Monday in select locations:

Metro Manila: 25°C to 30°C

Laoag, Ilocos Norte: 25°C to 30°C

Baguio City: 17°C to 21°C

Tuguegarao: 26°C to 32°C

Legazpi, Albay: 25°C to 32°C

Tagaytay: 23°C to 28°C

Puerto Princesa & Kalayaan Islands: 25°C to 31°C

Cebu & Tacloban: 27°C to 33°C

Iloilo: 25°C to 32°C

Zamboanga & Cagayan de Oro: 25°C to 34°C

Davao: 26°C to 33°C

Meanwhile, Pagasa’s Obet Badrina noted that Metro Manila is expected to have minimal rain during the morning of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA), but isolated thunderstorms could develop by late afternoon or evening.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

524424895 762863416265325 7438241684240439978 n

Torre Wins by Default as Baste Duterte Skips Charity Boxing Match

16 seconds ago
524133966 1299717608190407 1720816099950219079 n

Marian Rivera Graces Bulgari High Jewelry Event in Singapore in Stunning Green Dress

29 mins ago
520229311 1189330779887624 7173322045708520745 n

Ping Lacson Questions Persisting Floods Despite ₱2 Trillion Spent on Control Projects Since 2011

35 mins ago
524628914 122210031488046745 5633211737163324536 n

‘Kamsahamnida’ VP Sara Duterte Thanks Seoul Authorities for Allowing Duterte Supporters’ Event

43 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button