PNP Chief Torre’s Charity Boxing Match with Baste Duterte Raises ₱15 Million for Calamity Victims

A charity boxing event featuring Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III and Davao City’s acting Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte has already raised ₱15 million in cash donations as of Saturday evening, July 26.

During his arrival at Rizal Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, July 27, Gen. Torre confirmed that the amount excludes additional donations in the form of food items and other basic necessities collected to aid disaster-stricken communities.

Torre expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support, saying the donations—including canned goods and sacks of rice—will be distributed to those affected by recent flooding and calamities in Metro Manila and other regions.

The match stemmed from a public challenge made by Baste Duterte in a podcast where he directed strong words at Torre. Rather than escalate the situation, Torre agreed to the match under the condition it be turned into a charity event.

Ticket sales from the match are also being directed toward relief efforts. By Sunday morning, the venue was nearly full, with more attendees waiting outside. Torre acknowledged and thanked paying sponsors and donors for their contributions.

Key figures in attendance included DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla, Napolcom Vice Chair Rapahelm Calinisan, and other high-ranking PNP officials. Four undercard fights by members of the PNP boxing team were held before the main event.

It remains uncertain whether Baste Duterte would attend, as he reportedly left for Singapore on official business with his family and government colleagues.