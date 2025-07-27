Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PNP Chief Torre’s Charity Boxing Match with Baste Duterte Raises ₱15 Million for Calamity Victims

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 mins ago

A charity boxing event featuring Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III and Davao City’s acting Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte has already raised ₱15 million in cash donations as of Saturday evening, July 26.

During his arrival at Rizal Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, July 27, Gen. Torre confirmed that the amount excludes additional donations in the form of food items and other basic necessities collected to aid disaster-stricken communities.

Torre expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support, saying the donations—including canned goods and sacks of rice—will be distributed to those affected by recent flooding and calamities in Metro Manila and other regions.

The match stemmed from a public challenge made by Baste Duterte in a podcast where he directed strong words at Torre. Rather than escalate the situation, Torre agreed to the match under the condition it be turned into a charity event.

Ticket sales from the match are also being directed toward relief efforts. By Sunday morning, the venue was nearly full, with more attendees waiting outside. Torre acknowledged and thanked paying sponsors and donors for their contributions.

Key figures in attendance included DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla, Napolcom Vice Chair Rapahelm Calinisan, and other high-ranking PNP officials. Four undercard fights by members of the PNP boxing team were held before the main event.

It remains uncertain whether Baste Duterte would attend, as he reportedly left for Singapore on official business with his family and government colleagues.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 39

UAE-based Filipino civil engineers gather for PICE midyear assembly; highlights community milestones

15 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2025 07 26 at 12.09.28

IECEP-UAE marks 17th founding anniversary with family day in Dubai

16 hours ago
GOOGLE 1200 x 628

South Korea’s top K-drama OST voices are coming to Dubai for KOSTCON 2025

16 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 11 6

Heart Evangelista defends Marian Rivera from basher’s comparison

17 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button