Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PNP Chief Torre Accepts Baste Duterte’s Challenge for Hair Follicle Drug Test

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report19 mins ago

After Davao City Acting Mayor Baste Duterte failed to show up for their scheduled charity boxing match, Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III accepted Duterte’s condition to undergo a hair follicle drug test.

Duterte had earlier said he would only agree to fight Torre in the ring if the PNP Chief could convince President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to mandate hair follicle drug testing for all elected officials — including himself.

In response, Torre said he’s ready to comply with the test. “If it’s just between the two of us, a hair follicle test can be done anytime and anywhere,” Torre stated.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report19 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

IMG 6942

Marcos Urges Iglesia ni Cristo to Remain Government Ally Amid Differences

1 min ago
TFT Featured photo template 4 10

Palace Respects Supreme Court Ruling on VP Duterte Impeachment, But Raises Doubts

9 mins ago
524760510 10230627771343300 1260932309468148840 n

Ashley Ortega Shares How Her Close Friendship with Shuvee Etrata Began

26 mins ago
522991291 10161788529047285 7768375135959411764 n

House to File Appeal After SC Voids VP Duterte Impeachment Articles

35 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button