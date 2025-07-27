PNP Chief Torre Accepts Baste Duterte’s Challenge for Hair Follicle Drug Test

After Davao City Acting Mayor Baste Duterte failed to show up for their scheduled charity boxing match, Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III accepted Duterte’s condition to undergo a hair follicle drug test.

Duterte had earlier said he would only agree to fight Torre in the ring if the PNP Chief could convince President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to mandate hair follicle drug testing for all elected officials — including himself.

In response, Torre said he’s ready to comply with the test. “If it’s just between the two of us, a hair follicle test can be done anytime and anywhere,” Torre stated.