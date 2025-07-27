Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Ping Lacson Questions Persisting Floods Despite ₱2 Trillion Spent on Control Projects Since 2011

Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson raised concerns on Friday about the continued flooding across the Philippines, despite the government allocating around ₱2 trillion to flood control projects over the past 15 years.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Lacson said it was “absurd” that the severity of floods appears to increase alongside the rising flood management budget. He highlighted that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has spent an average of ₱350 million daily on flood control since 2011, yet flooding remains widespread.

Lacson questioned how the funds are being used, pointing out that for the daily amount spent, the government could have purchased one dredging machine each day and still had funds left for operating and maintenance costs.

He also cited recent data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council showing that over 3.8 million people and more than a million families were affected by recent tropical cyclones and the southwest monsoon. At least 25 people have died and eight are missing.

Lacson previously flagged questionable budget allocations in the 2025 national budget, including flood control funds amounting to ₱1.9 billion for a small barangay and ₱10 billion for a small town in Oriental Mindoro.

