Palace Respects Supreme Court Ruling on VP Duterte Impeachment, But Raises Doubts

Malacañang on Sunday said it respects the Supreme Court’s decision declaring the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte unconstitutional — but clarified that respect does not mean full agreement.

Presidential Communications Office spokesperson Claire Castro emphasized in a DZMM Teleradyo interview that while the Supreme Court is the final arbiter, one can still question the correctness of its decision. “Respecting the ruling is not the same as agreeing with it,” she noted.

The Palace maintained President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s previous stance of staying “hands-off” on impeachment matters, stressing that such proceedings fall within the legislative branch’s jurisdiction.

The Supreme Court, voting unanimously 13-0, blocked the Senate from holding an impeachment trial for VP Duterte, citing the constitutional one-year bar on filing multiple impeachment cases. The ruling was released just days before the Senate was expected to begin trial proceedings.

Critics and activist groups have since warned that the ruling could weaken accountability among public officials. Duterte, seen as a potential 2028 presidential candidate, would have been permanently disqualified from holding office if convicted.

The House of Representatives impeached Duterte in February over allegations of corruption, graft, and even a supposed plot to assassinate President Marcos Jr., her former ally and running mate.