Latest NewsNewsPH News

Palace Respects Supreme Court Ruling on VP Duterte Impeachment, But Raises Doubts

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 mins ago

Malacañang on Sunday said it respects the Supreme Court’s decision declaring the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte unconstitutional — but clarified that respect does not mean full agreement.

Presidential Communications Office spokesperson Claire Castro emphasized in a DZMM Teleradyo interview that while the Supreme Court is the final arbiter, one can still question the correctness of its decision. “Respecting the ruling is not the same as agreeing with it,” she noted.

The Palace maintained President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s previous stance of staying “hands-off” on impeachment matters, stressing that such proceedings fall within the legislative branch’s jurisdiction.

The Supreme Court, voting unanimously 13-0, blocked the Senate from holding an impeachment trial for VP Duterte, citing the constitutional one-year bar on filing multiple impeachment cases. The ruling was released just days before the Senate was expected to begin trial proceedings.

Critics and activist groups have since warned that the ruling could weaken accountability among public officials. Duterte, seen as a potential 2028 presidential candidate, would have been permanently disqualified from holding office if convicted.

The House of Representatives impeached Duterte in February over allegations of corruption, graft, and even a supposed plot to assassinate President Marcos Jr., her former ally and running mate.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

IMG 6942

Marcos Urges Iglesia ni Cristo to Remain Government Ally Amid Differences

2 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 4 8

PNP Chief Torre Accepts Baste Duterte’s Challenge for Hair Follicle Drug Test

19 mins ago
524760510 10230627771343300 1260932309468148840 n

Ashley Ortega Shares How Her Close Friendship with Shuvee Etrata Began

27 mins ago
522991291 10161788529047285 7768375135959411764 n

House to File Appeal After SC Voids VP Duterte Impeachment Articles

36 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button