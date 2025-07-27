Marian Rivera Graces Bulgari High Jewelry Event in Singapore in Stunning Green Dress

Marian Rivera turned heads as one of the celebrity guests at Bulgari’s high jewelry trunk show, held at the House of Tan Yeok Nee in Singapore.

On Instagram, the Kapuso Primetime Queen shared photos of her look for the exclusive event: a striking green off-shoulder dress featuring a mesh cutout at the center, perfectly complemented by a dazzling Bulgari necklace.

“Celebrating luxury and elegance at the Bvlgari High Jewelry event in Singapore,” she captioned her post.

Marian’s appearance at the luxury affair comes shortly after she won the Best Actress award at the 8th Entertainment Editors’ Choice Awards by the Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors (SPEEd). She was recognized for her performance in Balota, which is currently streaming on Netflix.