Marcos Calls on Thailand and Cambodia to Resolve Border Dispute Peacefully

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has urged Thailand and Cambodia to peacefully resolve their escalating border dispute, which recently led to deadly clashes.

The ongoing conflict between the two ASEAN member states intensified in May when a Cambodian soldier was killed during a confrontation. Since then, reports indicate that over 30 lives have been lost and more than 130,000 people have been displaced due to the violence.

In a statement released on Saturday, July 26, Marcos expressed concern over the situation and encouraged both countries to pursue peaceful resolution through international law and diplomatic means. He also said the Philippines is willing to help in efforts to restore peace.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that both nations have agreed to enter immediate ceasefire talks.