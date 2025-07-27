Kris Aquino Shares Struggles with Pain Amid Rainy Days and Ongoing Health Battle

TV host and actress Kris Aquino opened up about her worsening physical condition, particularly the severe bone pain she experiences during rainy weather—one of the many symptoms tied to her over 10 autoimmune diseases.

Through a Q&A session with followers on Instagram, Kris candidly shared that she’s been feeling sad lately, especially with the upcoming 16th death anniversary of her mother, former President Cory Aquino. She expressed sorrow knowing her mother might be witnessing her suffer from both physical and emotional pain.

Despite this, Kris remains proud of her son Joshua, who she describes as sweet and affectionate. She thanked close friends and family, including her sister Viel and former senator Nancy Binay’s sister Anne, for helping take care of Josh while she’s far away.

She also noted that the fresh sea breeze has helped improve her breathing and stabilize her blood pressure—an important benefit given her low blood condition.

However, Kris admitted that the rainy weather intensifies her pain. She even drew a sentimental comparison, recalling how her mother once said she was the “female Ninoy,” and now sees her youngest son, Bimby, as the version Cory truly deserved.

Responding to a fan’s well-wishes, Kris said she experiences both good and bad days, but is thankful to have Bimby by her side during the worst ones.

She also clarified that she has never had cancer, addressing rumors triggered by her PET scan earlier this year. The scan, she explained, was meant to monitor lung damage from her autoimmune condition and long COVID, not cancer.