‘Kamsahamnida’ VP Sara Duterte Thanks Seoul Authorities for Allowing Duterte Supporters’ Event

Vice President Sara Duterte expressed her gratitude to the local government and police authorities of Seoul, South Korea, for allowing and supporting the gathering of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s supporters.

The event, titled “Bring FPRRD Home,” was held on Sunday, July 27, at Marronnier Park in Hyehwa Dong.

In her speech, VP Duterte acknowledged the efforts of the Seoul authorities who granted permission for the gathering and helped ensure its success.

“We must thank them—especially the Seoul local government and Korean police—for letting us come together this afternoon and for helping us organize our program,” she said.

She also enthusiastically thanked the Korean officials in their native language, saying, “Kamsahamnida! Kamsahamnida!”

