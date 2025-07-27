House to File Appeal After SC Voids VP Duterte Impeachment Articles

The House of Representatives is preparing to file a motion for reconsideration following the Supreme Court’s (SC) unanimous decision declaring the impeachment articles against Vice President Sara Duterte unconstitutional.

According to House spokesperson Atty. Princess Abante, Speaker Martin Romualdez confirmed the move, citing overlooked factual details in the SC’s ruling—particularly the claim that the complaint never went through plenary, which the House says is contradicted by their official records.

Abante stressed that these details were included in previous documents submitted to the SC. The motion seeks to give the House a chance to clarify these points and assert its constitutional role in initiating impeachment proceedings.

The SC ruled 13-0 that the impeachment violated the one-year ban under the Constitution and lacked due process. However, Abante argued that the due process standard used by the Court is not part of existing laws or House rules.

The House maintains that the impeachment process was valid and insists on defending its institutional independence. Abante said the prosecution panel will continue preparing the case while waiting on the outcome of their appeal.

Meanwhile, Abante expressed hope that the Senate will fulfill its role in the impeachment process, despite the Supreme Court ruling. She added that the House is fully prepared for the opening of the 20th Congress on Monday, July 28, with all necessary precautions in place—including skipping the usual red carpet to focus on the President’s State of the Nation Address.