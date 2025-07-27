Glaiza De Castro mourns father’s passing

In an emotional Instagram post, Glaiza shared photos and videos capturing moments with her dad through the years. She recalled his laughter, smiles, and especially his singing voice, calling herself his biggest fan.

She expressed deep gratitude for his unwavering support for her dreams and felt thankful to have achieved them while he was still alive.

“Thank you for your love and for everything,” Glaiza wrote, ending her message with heartfelt words: “I love you so much, Dad. You know that. Rest well.”

Friends and fellow celebrities, including Sanya Lopez, Sheena Halili, Angelica Panganiban, and Julie Anne San Jose, offered their condolences in the comments.

Glaiza currently stars as Pirena in Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre, which airs weeknights on GMA Network and streams online via Kapuso Stream.