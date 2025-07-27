Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Carla Abellana Questions Transparency of U.S. Flood Aid to the Philippines

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report37 seconds ago

Actress Carla Abellana has raised doubts over how foreign aid, particularly the ₱13.8 million humanitarian donation from the United States, is being used for flood victims in the Philippines.

In an Instagram Story, she reposted an art card from the Inquirer stating the U.S. government had extended financial assistance following a series of storms. Carla, however, questioned if the aid was truly reaching those in need, writing: “Who’s going to tell them where their donations really go?”

She added that even light rain often results in “instant swimming pools” on the streets, hinting at poor infrastructure and disaster preparedness.

This isn’t the first time Carla has voiced criticisms online. Previously, she pointed out alleged corruption in the property tax declaration process and also aired frustrations over service issues with companies like PrimeWater and Converge ICT.

U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson, meanwhile, reaffirmed their commitment to helping flood-affected communities, assuring that coordination with the Philippine government is ongoing to ensure proper aid delivery.

Recent floods in Metro Manila have been blamed on continuous monsoon rains worsened by tropical cyclones Crising, Dante, and Emong. Both the MMDA and DPWH cited improper waste disposal and clogged drainage—reportedly 70% blocked—as major contributors to the flooding.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report37 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

523349120 1254396420069445 5393595605021930014 n

Marcos Calls on Thailand and Cambodia to Resolve Border Dispute Peacefully

28 mins ago
281032846 555854072573072 5997037221759545600 n

Baste Duterte Wants to Reschedule Charity Fight, Challenges Torre to No-Camera Brawl

45 mins ago
523507000 18520129600011526 4652481516706961814 n

Glaiza De Castro mourns father’s passing

1 hour ago
524356965 762863409598659 5188911422127429494 n 1

PNP Chief Torre’s Charity Boxing Match with Baste Duterte Raises ₱15 Million for Calamity Victims

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button