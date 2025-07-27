Carla Abellana Questions Transparency of U.S. Flood Aid to the Philippines

Actress Carla Abellana has raised doubts over how foreign aid, particularly the ₱13.8 million humanitarian donation from the United States, is being used for flood victims in the Philippines.

In an Instagram Story, she reposted an art card from the Inquirer stating the U.S. government had extended financial assistance following a series of storms. Carla, however, questioned if the aid was truly reaching those in need, writing: “Who’s going to tell them where their donations really go?”

She added that even light rain often results in “instant swimming pools” on the streets, hinting at poor infrastructure and disaster preparedness.

This isn’t the first time Carla has voiced criticisms online. Previously, she pointed out alleged corruption in the property tax declaration process and also aired frustrations over service issues with companies like PrimeWater and Converge ICT.

U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson, meanwhile, reaffirmed their commitment to helping flood-affected communities, assuring that coordination with the Philippine government is ongoing to ensure proper aid delivery.

Recent floods in Metro Manila have been blamed on continuous monsoon rains worsened by tropical cyclones Crising, Dante, and Emong. Both the MMDA and DPWH cited improper waste disposal and clogged drainage—reportedly 70% blocked—as major contributors to the flooding.