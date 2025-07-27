Baste Duterte Wants to Reschedule Charity Fight, Challenges Torre to No-Camera Brawl

Acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte has requested to move the proposed charity boxing match with PNP Chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III to a different day, saying he is unavailable on Sunday, July 27.

In a video posted on Facebook, Duterte said he had other commitments that day but was open to rescheduling the fight to Tuesday or Wednesday instead. He even gave Torre boxing tips, pointing out flaws in his form and encouraging him to practice more.

Duterte once again criticized Torre’s decision to frame the bout as a charity event, questioning why a fight needs to involve calamity relief. “If it’s really just about a fight, why bring in charity and the floods?” he said.

He then issued a more serious challenge—suggesting they settle things off-camera, without gloves or publicity. Duterte offered to meet Torre in private for a bare-knuckle fight, telling him to bring a bodyguard in case things go badly.

Duterte also laid down a provocative condition: that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and all elected officials undergo a hair follicle drug test before the match takes place.