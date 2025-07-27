Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Baste Duterte Wants to Reschedule Charity Fight, Challenges Torre to No-Camera Brawl

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report45 mins ago

Acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte has requested to move the proposed charity boxing match with PNP Chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III to a different day, saying he is unavailable on Sunday, July 27.

In a video posted on Facebook, Duterte said he had other commitments that day but was open to rescheduling the fight to Tuesday or Wednesday instead. He even gave Torre boxing tips, pointing out flaws in his form and encouraging him to practice more.

Duterte once again criticized Torre’s decision to frame the bout as a charity event, questioning why a fight needs to involve calamity relief. “If it’s really just about a fight, why bring in charity and the floods?” he said.

He then issued a more serious challenge—suggesting they settle things off-camera, without gloves or publicity. Duterte offered to meet Torre in private for a bare-knuckle fight, telling him to bring a bodyguard in case things go badly.

Duterte also laid down a provocative condition: that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and all elected officials undergo a hair follicle drug test before the match takes place.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report45 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

viber image 2025 07 27 13 08 26 579

Carla Abellana Questions Transparency of U.S. Flood Aid to the Philippines

23 seconds ago
523349120 1254396420069445 5393595605021930014 n

Marcos Calls on Thailand and Cambodia to Resolve Border Dispute Peacefully

28 mins ago
523507000 18520129600011526 4652481516706961814 n

Glaiza De Castro mourns father’s passing

1 hour ago
524356965 762863409598659 5188911422127429494 n 1

PNP Chief Torre’s Charity Boxing Match with Baste Duterte Raises ₱15 Million for Calamity Victims

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button