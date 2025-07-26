Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE-based Filipino civil engineers gather for PICE midyear assembly; highlights community milestones

Filipino engineers in the UAE gathered in Abu Dhabi for the Midyear Assembly of the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE-UAE), held under the theme “One PICE, One Vision: Promoting specialization, empowering membership, future-ready civil engineering professionals.”

Around 130 professionals attended the event, which featured technical presentations, panel discussions, the oath-taking of new members, and recognition ceremonies aimed at advancing their career development.

Engr. Joeper Famorcan, 2025 PICE-UAE Chapter President, emphasized the importance of continuous learning and collective achievement. He said the gathering served both as a platform for technical discussion and a celebration of the growing strength of the Filipino engineering community in the UAE.

“These things speaks our aspiration as a chapter to be united under one vision to encourage continuous learning and recognition,” Engr. Famorcan said in his opening remarks.

Meanwhile, H.E. Ambassador Alfonso A. Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE delivered his keynote address and led the ceremonial acknowledgment of 2025 Civil Engineering Special Professional Licensure Examination (SPLE) passers.

New PICE members also took their oath before Engr. Frederick Francis Sison, 2025 PICE National President.

In his inspirational message, Engr. Sison said he joined the event to understand the current practices and challenges of Filipino engineers abroad and expressed his commitment to support the professionals.

“You’re not just engineers working abroad, you are ambassadors of Filipinos in the engineering field. You show the world our skills, our grit, our values, and our heart. Your work speaks louder than any slogan. You make us proud, you inspire us, and we learn from you,” he said.

Other highlights included the conferment of specialist members, recognition of newly approved life members, and a panel forum moderated by Engr. Blesil Apduhan, 2025 PICE-UAE First Vice President.

Inspirational messages were also delivered by Engr. Rafael C. Lontoc, PPO-UAE Chairman and Arch. Woderick M. Pareja, Bayanihan Council Chairman.

