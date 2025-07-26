U.S. provides ₱13.8 million aid to boost PH flood relief operations

The United States government has pledged approximately ₱13.8 million in aid to support the Philippine government’s ongoing response to recent flooding caused by successive storms and the enhanced southwest monsoon (habagat).

In a statement on Friday, the U.S. Embassy in the Philippines said the assistance will be delivered through the United Nations World Food Program (WFP).

“This funding, provided through the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration, will support government relief operations by facilitating the transport of food to flood-affected communities in Metro Manila, Northern and Central Luzon, and Calabarzon,” the Embassy said.

Monsoon rains intensified by multiple tropical cyclones over the past week have left at least 30 people dead, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Earlier this week, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said the Philippines was seeking U.S. assistance in distributing over three million prepositioned relief packs located at Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) sites across the country.

“We are tracking the devastation caused by the storms and floods and are deeply concerned for all those affected,” U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson said.

“The U.S. Embassy’s interagency team is coordinating closely with the Philippine government and the WFP to ensure aid reaches those in need,” she added.