Serbisyo Caravan in Dubai to offer free legal services to OFWs

The Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) will offer free legal consultation, assistance, and counseling for overseas Filipino workers in the UAE this coming August 3.

During the Bagong Bayani: OFW Serbisyo Caravan to be held at the Dubai World Trade Center, a team of PAO lawyers will provide legal help in criminal, civil, labor, administrative, and quasi-judicial cases to individuals who meet the qualifications set under PAO’s guidelines.

PAO, an attached agency of the Department of Justice, serves as the principal law office of the government for indigent individuals, offering representation in court and legal counseling at no cost.

To qualify for PAO services, individuals must pass the indigency test, based on net monthly income, and the merit test, which determines if the case has legal merit and is not meant to harass or harm others.