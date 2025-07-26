IECEP-UAE marks 17th founding anniversary with family day in Dubai

The Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines – UAE Chapter (IECEP-UAE) celebrated its 17th founding anniversary with a Family Fun Day event in Dubai, gathering electronics professionals and their families from across the host country.

With the theme “Sama-samang Saya ng Iisang IECEP-UAE Kapamilya,” the event featured games and bonding activities aimed at strengthening the sense of unity among members.

Engr. Mark Nhel M. Gasangue, IECEP-UAE 2025 Governor and Chairman of the Board, welcomed the attendees and highlighted the importance of building a connected community.

He said that what made the celebration more special was that they were also collaborating with other groups outside the organization. “I’m happy that new members are there joining the IECEP community and we are active also, apart from this organization… we have collaborations with other organizations as well. And this year… we are celebrating 17 years of unity and togetherness, uplifting the IECEP community, and engaging with the members, helping them to achieve their professional upgrades,” he said.

The gathering served as an opportunity to showcase IECEP-UAE’s continued efforts in empowering Filipino electronics engineers through networking and skill enhancement.

Meanwhile, former IECEP-UAE Governor and Chairman of the Board Engr. Lloyd Allen Ondona emphasized the group’s resilience through the years. He noted that the chapter overcame many challenges to continue serving as a home for Filipino engineers in the UAE.

“In 17 years, we have shown that we are here to stay and to gather the electronics engineers in the UAE in order to strengthen the bond and help one another as a family., he said.

IECEP-UAE serves as a recognized organization offering professional support network for licensed electronics engineers and related professionals living and working in the UAE.

The event highlighted the organization’s ongoing commitment to community-building, both within the engineering profession and among the families that support them.