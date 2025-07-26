Filipino family alleges racial discrimination at Sagrada Família in Barcelona

A Filipino family visiting the Basilica de la Sagrada Família in Barcelona, Spain, was allegedly subjected to racial discrimination by a security guard.

In a Facebook post, Mekeni Food Corporation president Prudencio Garcia said his wife and 16-year-old daughter were stopped by a female security guard while entering the basilica on July 24.

He recounted that the guard asked them about their nationality and upon learning they were Filipinos, allegedly said, “Open your bags. I don’t trust Filipinos.”

Garcia said he was unaware of the incident at the time and only learned about it during dinner, when his daughter shared what had happened.

He said they were part of a group of 23 tourists visiting the historic site. While he was in a different line, his wife and daughter were subjected to the security check after their bags had passed through the x-ray machine.

Garcia expressed disappointment over the incident, saying he was hurt both as a father and as a Filipino.

He emphasized that while he respects security protocols, singling out individuals based on their nationality is a form of prejudice.