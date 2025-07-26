Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

EU greenlights strategic partnership talks with Gulf States

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo35 mins ago

European Union member states have approved the start of negotiations with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) as part of the bloc’s drive to expand its global alliances, Bloomberg reported.

EU ministers responsible for European affairs agreed on Friday in Brussels to begin discussions aimed at forging Strategic Partnership Agreements with the six GCC countries.

The talks will focus on key areas such as security, energy, and economic cooperation, aligning with the EU’s strategy to diversify its international relations.

“Through the Strategic Partnership Agreements, we aim to take our cooperation to the next level,” European Commissioner for Mediterranean Dubravka Šuica said.

