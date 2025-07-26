DSWD pushes for resilient, climate-ready communities

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is aiming to shift its focus from reactive disaster response to proactive investments in climate-resilient communities.

In a speech during the 37th National Disaster Resilience Month (NDRM) celebration at the DSWD central office in Quezon City, Secretary Rex Gatchalian emphasized the need to strengthen the capacity of vulnerable communities amid the increasing frequency and intensity of natural disasters caused by climate change.

“Tayo sa DSWD, we are known for disaster response, but our promise in the next couple of days, or in the next couple of months, or in the next couple of years is to invest in resilient communities,” he added.

He said the agency would allocate funds to capacitate poor, vulnerable, and marginalized sectors to help them adapt to the “new normal.”

Gatchalian highlighted programs such as Project LAWA (Local Adaptation to Water Access) and Project BINHI (Breaking Insufficiency through Nutritious Harvest for the Impoverished), which combine agricultural development and climate adaptation. These initiatives include a cash-for-training/work component that offers temporary employment while providing practical training in gardening, water harvesting, disaster risk reduction, and climate change adaptation.

The DSWD chief also expressed gratitude to disaster responders and local government units (LGUs) for their coordinated efforts during recent calamities.

“To all DSWD personnel and LGUs, thank you for the swift and coordinated disaster response in the past 12 days,” he said.