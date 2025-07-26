DMW speeds up medical repatriation of ailing OFWs in Qatar

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has pledged full support for ailing overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Qatar and is expediting their medical repatriation.

In a statement, the DMW said officials led by Undersecretary Jainal Rasul, Assistant Secretary Venecio Legaspi and Labor Attaché Eduard Ferrer visited four ailing OFWs confined at Rumailah Hospital in Doha.

One of them, a female patient who suffered a severe stroke, has been hospitalized since May. Her sibling has already been repatriated, while arrangements for her own return are ongoing.

The officials also met with hospital personnel and Alma Balanon, the Medical Repatriation Coordinator for Filipinos in Qatar, to discuss necessary arrangements for transferring the patients to the Philippines.

Balanon emphasized the need for support in visa processing and hospital acceptance in the Philippines to ensure a smooth transition and continuity of medical care. She added that several more patients are under evaluation for possible repatriation

The DMW said the medical repatriation program in Qatar, which began in 2015, has facilitated the return of 28 OFWs in 2024. Eleven cases have been recorded this year, including one currently being processed.

A follow-up mission is scheduled for mid-August to monitor the reintegration of repatriated OFWs and ensure continued government assistance.