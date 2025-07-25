Supreme Court voids impeachment case vs VP Sara, cites one-year bar

The Supreme Court has declared the impeachment complaint filed against Vice President Sara Duterte as unconstitutional, citing the one-year prohibition on filing successive impeachment cases.

In its ruling, the High Court emphasized that the Senate did not acquire jurisdiction over the case due to the procedural safeguard enshrined in the Constitution. “Therefore, the Senate did not acquire jurisdiction over the impeachment complaint,” SC spokesperson Camille Ting announced in a press briefing.

Ting clarified, however, that the decision does not amount to clearing the vice president of all allegations. She explained that the ruling is limited to procedural grounds and does not delve into the merits of the accusations raised in the dismissed complaint.

According to the Court’s decision, a fresh impeachment case against Duterte may be filed once the one-year period lapses, specifically starting February 6, 2026.