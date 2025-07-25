Sofronio Vasquez to Headline “Ode to Summer” with Full Orchestra in Los Angeles

Filipino American singer and “The Voice” grand winner Sofronio Vasquez is set to deliver his first and only full symphony orchestra performance in the United States this year. The highly anticipated concert, titled “Ode to Summer,” will take place on August 15 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles. The event is presented by the Filipino American Symphony Orchestra (FASO) and is considered a homecoming for Vasquez, a proud Filipino American and “Tawag ng Tanghalan” alum whose musical journey continues to inspire many.

“Ode to Summer” marks a significant milestone in Vasquez’s career as he fulfills a long-time dream of performing alongside a full orchestra. The 70-piece FASO ensemble, led by acclaimed founding conductor Robert Shroder, will accompany him in a rich and diverse musical program that blends classical, sacred, and popular Filipino and American pieces. FASO, a nonprofit organization, is committed to promoting Filipino musical heritage and nurturing young talents in the community.

The event will also feature special performances by the University of Santo Tomas Singers Alumni under the baton of Fidel Calalang, and the award-winning youth group St. Genevieve Valiant Voices Choir, directed by Christopher Avendaño. Both vocal ensembles will bring additional depth to the evening’s celebration of cultural heritage and musical excellence.

More than a showcase of talent, the concert supports a cause—funding FASO’s youth music education initiatives. These programs benefit around 500 students each year through training in performance, songwriting, vocal development, and musicianship. With federal funding cuts threatening arts education, proceeds from the concert will help sustain FASO’s mission to preserve Filipino music and cultivate the next generation of Filipino American musicians. Tickets for Ode to Summer are available at fasomusic.org, ranging from $30 to $125.