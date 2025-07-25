Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

Sofronio Vasquez to Headline “Ode to Summer” with Full Orchestra in Los Angeles

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Filipino American singer and “The Voice” grand winner Sofronio Vasquez is set to deliver his first and only full symphony orchestra performance in the United States this year. The highly anticipated concert, titled “Ode to Summer,” will take place on August 15 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles. The event is presented by the Filipino American Symphony Orchestra (FASO) and is considered a homecoming for Vasquez, a proud Filipino American and “Tawag ng Tanghalan” alum whose musical journey continues to inspire many.

“Ode to Summer” marks a significant milestone in Vasquez’s career as he fulfills a long-time dream of performing alongside a full orchestra. The 70-piece FASO ensemble, led by acclaimed founding conductor Robert Shroder, will accompany him in a rich and diverse musical program that blends classical, sacred, and popular Filipino and American pieces. FASO, a nonprofit organization, is committed to promoting Filipino musical heritage and nurturing young talents in the community.

The event will also feature special performances by the University of Santo Tomas Singers Alumni under the baton of Fidel Calalang, and the award-winning youth group St. Genevieve Valiant Voices Choir, directed by Christopher Avendaño. Both vocal ensembles will bring additional depth to the evening’s celebration of cultural heritage and musical excellence.

More than a showcase of talent, the concert supports a cause—funding FASO’s youth music education initiatives. These programs benefit around 500 students each year through training in performance, songwriting, vocal development, and musicianship. With federal funding cuts threatening arts education, proceeds from the concert will help sustain FASO’s mission to preserve Filipino music and cultivate the next generation of Filipino American musicians. Tickets for Ode to Summer are available at fasomusic.org, ranging from $30 to $125.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 2 10

Lawmakers urge simplicity in SONA amid flood crisis

1 min ago
TFT Featured photo template 1 11

Elisse Joson, McCoy de Leon confirm breakup

24 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 37

Philippine Airlines and Brands For Less Launch Exciting Promo: AED 30 Off for PAL Passengers

40 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 4 8

PNP Chief Torre Slams Tokhang as a Flawed Strategy, Distances PNP from Duterte’s Drug War

40 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button