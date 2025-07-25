Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Remains of OFW killed in Iran-Israel missile strike return home

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo41 mins ago

The remains of overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Leah Mosquera, who died from injuries sustained during an Iranian missile strike in Israel, arrived in the Philippines on Wednesday.

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac confirmed the repatriation in a Facebook post.

Mosquera was critically injured when a missile struck a residential building in Rehovot, south of Tel Aviv, on June 15 amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

She was admitted to Shamir Medical Center and placed in intensive care but passed away on July 13.

Two other Filipino workers were also injured in the incident but were released from the hospital after receiving treatment.

Cacdac earlier paid tribute to Mosquera’s dedication, calling her a symbol of the quiet heroism and strength of Filipino migrant workers.

“Her dedication and quiet heroism, we see the strength and sacrifices of our overseas Filipino workers who carry the hopes and dreams of their families, their communities, and our nation,” he said.

The DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) will provide full assistance to Mosquera’s family.

