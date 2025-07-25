Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PNP Chief Torre Slams Tokhang as a Flawed Strategy, Distances PNP from Duterte’s Drug War

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report39 mins ago

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III openly criticized the Duterte administration’s controversial anti-drug campaign, Oplan Tokhang, calling its fundamental concept flawed. Speaking at a PNP Press Corps event in Camp Crame, Torre questioned the logic behind the method, which involved knocking on suspected drug offenders’ doors and pleading with them to stop illegal activities, often without concrete evidence.

Torre emphasized the lack of legal grounding in the approach, pointing out that engaging suspects without solid proof undermines due process. “Tokhang” is derived from the Cebuano words “toktok” (knock) and “hangyo” (plead), but the campaign has become globally controversial for its alleged links to widespread extrajudicial killings.

Human rights groups estimate the death toll of Duterte’s drug war to be between 12,000 and 30,000, mostly from impoverished communities. Torre also condemned efforts to minimize these numbers, particularly criticisms that the case against Duterte was weak because only 43 deaths were mentioned in the ICC arrest warrant.

Calling such claims “fake news in its cruelest form,” Torre said this kind of misinformation disrespects the families of thousands of victims. Without naming him, Torre rebuked Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, the first PNP chief under Duterte and a key figure in the drug war, who once dismissed a child’s death during a drug raid with the remark, “shit happens.”

General Torre, who oversaw the execution of Duterte’s ICC arrest warrant in March, has consistently tried to separate the current PNP leadership from the legacy of the bloody anti-drug campaign. Now that Duterte is detained at the ICC in The Hague and awaiting his confirmation of charges hearing in September, Torre has reiterated the police force’s new direction—focusing on lawful arrests, not incentivized violence. He clarified that while performance-based arrest quotas have returned under his leadership, these are rooted strictly in legal procedure, not the controversial methods of the past.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report39 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 2 10

Lawmakers urge simplicity in SONA amid flood crisis

13 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 1 11

Elisse Joson, McCoy de Leon confirm breakup

23 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 37

Philippine Airlines and Brands For Less Launch Exciting Promo: AED 30 Off for PAL Passengers

39 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 36

Death toll from habagat and tropical cyclones rises to 25 — NDRRMC

45 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button