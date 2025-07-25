PNP Chief Torre Slams Tokhang as a Flawed Strategy, Distances PNP from Duterte’s Drug War

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III openly criticized the Duterte administration’s controversial anti-drug campaign, Oplan Tokhang, calling its fundamental concept flawed. Speaking at a PNP Press Corps event in Camp Crame, Torre questioned the logic behind the method, which involved knocking on suspected drug offenders’ doors and pleading with them to stop illegal activities, often without concrete evidence.

Torre emphasized the lack of legal grounding in the approach, pointing out that engaging suspects without solid proof undermines due process. “Tokhang” is derived from the Cebuano words “toktok” (knock) and “hangyo” (plead), but the campaign has become globally controversial for its alleged links to widespread extrajudicial killings.

Human rights groups estimate the death toll of Duterte’s drug war to be between 12,000 and 30,000, mostly from impoverished communities. Torre also condemned efforts to minimize these numbers, particularly criticisms that the case against Duterte was weak because only 43 deaths were mentioned in the ICC arrest warrant.

Calling such claims “fake news in its cruelest form,” Torre said this kind of misinformation disrespects the families of thousands of victims. Without naming him, Torre rebuked Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, the first PNP chief under Duterte and a key figure in the drug war, who once dismissed a child’s death during a drug raid with the remark, “shit happens.”

General Torre, who oversaw the execution of Duterte’s ICC arrest warrant in March, has consistently tried to separate the current PNP leadership from the legacy of the bloody anti-drug campaign. Now that Duterte is detained at the ICC in The Hague and awaiting his confirmation of charges hearing in September, Torre has reiterated the police force’s new direction—focusing on lawful arrests, not incentivized violence. He clarified that while performance-based arrest quotas have returned under his leadership, these are rooted strictly in legal procedure, not the controversial methods of the past.